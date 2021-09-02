JSW Energy: Run-up in share price fully reflects earnings growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cyclical companies, particularly those with strong balance sheet and economic moat in terms of network and cost, could be interesting investment if bought at the bottom of the market. JSW Energy had hit a low of around Rs 35 a share in March 2020 and we covered it at Rs 46 in July 2020 when it was trading significantly below its replacement value. (image) Currently, at Rs 265, it is well above its replacement value. It’s trading at 47x its fiscal...