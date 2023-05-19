JMD Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 89.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 89.33% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 1117.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 468.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

JMD Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 24.33 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 147.51% returns over the last 6 months