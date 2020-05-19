JMC Projects posts Rs 34 crore net loss in Jan-Mar

JMC Projects (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 34.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.70 crore during the same quarter in 2018-19 fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 946.91 crore as against Rs 943.48 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses rose to Rs 978.78 crore as compared with Rs 879.67 crore in January-March 2019.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is into civil engineering, and engineering, procurement and construction works.



