JK Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 897.37 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.37 crore in March 2021 up 22.89% from Rs. 730.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.78 crore in March 2021 up 40.96% from Rs. 91.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.50 crore in March 2021 up 22.11% from Rs. 200.23 crore in March 2020.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2020.

JK Paper shares closed at 153.05 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)