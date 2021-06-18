JK Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 917.42 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 917.42 crore in March 2021 down 7.07% from Rs. 987.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.75 crore in March 2021 up 207.36% from Rs. 294.10 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 314.35 crore in March 2021 down 17.74% from Rs. 382.14 crore in March 2020.

JK Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2020.

JK Bank shares closed at 30.15 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 105.10% over the last 12 months.