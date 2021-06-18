MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 917.42 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jammu and Kashmir Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 917.42 crore in March 2021 down 7.07% from Rs. 987.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.75 crore in March 2021 up 207.36% from Rs. 294.10 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 314.35 crore in March 2021 down 17.74% from Rs. 382.14 crore in March 2020.

JK Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2020.

Close

JK Bank shares closed at 30.15 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 105.10% over the last 12 months.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,429.331,576.471,655.98
(b) Income on Investment439.78425.80409.39
(c) Int. on balances With RBI82.4274.0790.66
(d) Others0.030.030.06
Other Income178.09271.65120.91
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,034.141,071.241,168.85
Employees Cost545.00504.48489.72
Other Expenses236.16208.83236.29
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies314.35563.47382.14
Provisions And Contingencies28.26457.61620.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax286.09105.86-238.35
Tax-29.6639.9255.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities315.7565.94-294.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period315.7565.94-294.10
Equity Share Capital71.3671.3671.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.68.1868.1868.18
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.430.92-4.12
Diluted EPS4.430.92-4.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.430.92-4.12
Diluted EPS4.430.92-4.12
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA6,954.756,196.067,671.63
ii) Net NPA1,969.331,664.322,243.82
i) % of Gross NPA9.678.7110.97
ii) % of Net NPA2.952.503.48
Return on Assets %1.080.23-1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #JK Bank #Results
first published: Jun 18, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.