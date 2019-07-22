Jiya Eco Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore, up 35.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore in June 2019 up 35.56% from Rs. 36.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2019 up 14.22% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in June 2019 up 11.36% from Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2018.

Jiya Eco EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2018.

Jiya Eco shares closed at 65.35 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.71% over the last 12 months.