you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jiya Eco Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore, up 35.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jiya Eco Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore in June 2019 up 35.56% from Rs. 36.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2019 up 14.22% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in June 2019 up 11.36% from Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2018.

Jiya Eco EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2018.

Jiya Eco shares closed at 65.35 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.71% over the last 12 months.

Jiya Eco Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations49.6544.3136.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations49.6544.3136.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.8429.5826.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.421.690.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.250.410.27
Depreciation0.350.400.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.024.653.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.617.585.86
Other Income---0.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.617.575.86
Interest0.582.400.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.035.175.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.035.175.29
Tax-0.011.31--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.043.865.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.043.865.29
Equity Share Capital30.0730.0711.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.011.344.50
Diluted EPS1.971.314.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.011.344.50
Diluted EPS1.971.314.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jiya Eco #Jiya Eco Products #Miscellaneous #Results

