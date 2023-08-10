Jindal PolyFilm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.35 crore, down 93.02% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 105.35 182.10 1,509.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 105.35 182.10 1,509.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 79.24 76.28 964.36 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 61.29 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.99 6.98 -43.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.45 8.27 33.84 Depreciation 18.65 11.88 41.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.34 -1.95 196.47 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.34 19.35 317.21 Other Income 208.34 162.60 125.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.00 181.95 442.39 Interest 9.99 8.16 15.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 175.01 173.79 426.89 Exceptional Items -- -31.56 -- P/L Before Tax 175.01 142.23 426.89 Tax 45.32 100.43 108.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.69 41.80 318.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.69 41.80 318.85 Equity Share Capital 43.79 43.79 43.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.62 9.55 72.82 Diluted EPS 29.62 9.55 72.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.62 9.55 72.82 Diluted EPS 29.62 9.55 72.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited