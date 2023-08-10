English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal PolyFilm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.35 crore, down 93.02% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:Net Sales at Rs 105.35 crore in June 2023 down 93.02% from Rs. 1,509.52 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.69 crore in June 2023 down 59.33% from Rs. 318.85 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.65 crore in June 2023 down 57.89% from Rs. 483.60 crore in June 2022.
    Jindal PolyFilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 72.82 in June 2022.Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 665.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -35.02% over the last 12 months.
    Jindal Poly Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.35182.101,509.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.35182.101,509.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.2476.28964.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods--61.29--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.996.98-43.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.458.2733.84
    Depreciation18.6511.8841.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.34-1.95196.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.3419.35317.21
    Other Income208.34162.60125.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.00181.95442.39
    Interest9.998.1615.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax175.01173.79426.89
    Exceptional Items---31.56--
    P/L Before Tax175.01142.23426.89
    Tax45.32100.43108.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.6941.80318.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.6941.80318.85
    Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.629.5572.82
    Diluted EPS29.629.5572.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.629.5572.82
    Diluted EPS29.629.5572.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Poly Films #Jindal PolyFilm #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!