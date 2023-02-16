Jindal Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in December 2022 up 23.57% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 up 144.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 42.27% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2021.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 39.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.55% returns over the last 6 months and 2.75% over the last 12 months.