Jindal (Hisar) Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,415.09 crore, up 64.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,415.09 crore in September 2021 up 64.47% from Rs. 2,076.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.52 crore in September 2021 up 203.36% from Rs. 111.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.76 crore in September 2021 up 94.46% from Rs. 271.91 crore in September 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 14.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.72 in September 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 334.65 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.60% returns over the last 6 months and 260.42% over the last 12 months.