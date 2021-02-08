Jindal (Hisar) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,821.96 crore, up 28.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,821.96 crore in December 2020 up 28.78% from Rs. 2,191.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.31 crore in December 2020 up 215.55% from Rs. 60.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.76 crore in December 2020 up 59.07% from Rs. 235.59 crore in December 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 126.40 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 6 months and 68.20% over the last 12 months.