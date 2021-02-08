MARKET NEWS

Jindal (Hisar) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,821.96 crore, up 28.78% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 11:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,821.96 crore in December 2020 up 28.78% from Rs. 2,191.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.31 crore in December 2020 up 215.55% from Rs. 60.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.76 crore in December 2020 up 59.07% from Rs. 235.59 crore in December 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 126.40 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 6 months and 68.20% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,821.962,076.422,191.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,821.962,076.422,191.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,764.131,441.951,303.81
Purchase of Traded Goods158.056.8266.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.66-69.35113.73
Power & Fuel211.36163.80187.73
Employees Cost57.9944.2445.90
Depreciation67.0768.3369.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses294.39240.86263.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.63179.77140.46
Other Income24.0623.8125.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.69203.58166.37
Interest61.2764.5479.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax246.42139.0487.29
Exceptional Items8.209.968.62
P/L Before Tax254.62149.0095.91
Tax64.3137.7435.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities190.31111.2660.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period190.31111.2660.31
Equity Share Capital47.1947.1947.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.074.722.56
Diluted EPS8.074.722.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.074.722.56
Diluted EPS8.074.722.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal (Hisar) #Jindal Stainless (Hisar) #Results #Steel - Large
first published: Feb 8, 2021 11:22 pm

