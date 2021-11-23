JIK Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 175.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 175.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 140.7% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

JIK Industries shares closed at 0.95 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.33% returns over the last 6 months and 111.11% over the last 12 months.