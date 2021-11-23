MARKET NEWS

JIK Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 175.73% Y-o-Y

November 23, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JIK Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 175.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 140.7% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

JIK Industries shares closed at 0.95 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.33% returns over the last 6 months and 111.11% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.000.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.030.000.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.00--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.00----
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.050.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.04
Other Income0.01--0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.050.07
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.050.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.050.07
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.050.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.050.07
Equity Share Capital72.6472.6472.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.010.01
Diluted EPS---0.010.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.010.01
Diluted EPS---0.010.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

