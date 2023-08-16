JHS Svendgaard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 23.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in June 2023 down 23.13% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 up 41.51% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 504.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 22.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months and -0.68% over the last 12 months.