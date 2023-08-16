English
    JHS Svendgaard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 23.13% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in June 2023 down 23.13% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 up 41.51% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 504.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 22.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months and -0.68% over the last 12 months.

    JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.7620.6019.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.7620.6019.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0114.2712.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.200.271.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.191.762.51
    Depreciation1.281.571.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.367.663.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.27-4.92-2.36
    Other Income1.027.581.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.252.65-1.17
    Interest0.090.080.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.342.57-1.29
    Exceptional Items---18.63--
    P/L Before Tax-2.34-16.06-1.29
    Tax-0.40-6.622.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.94-9.44-3.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.94-9.44-3.32
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-1.45-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.30-1.45-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-1.45-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.30-1.45-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JHS Svendgaard #JHS Svendgaard Laboratories #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

