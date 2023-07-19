Jefferies maintains buy rating on Polycab India, raises target price by 17%

Brokerage firm Jefferies India in its recent note said that Polycab India Ltd continues to impress with its consistent and stellar performance and remained as a top small and mid-cap pick. The brokerage house has maintained buy rating on the stock and increased its target price by 17 percent to Rs 4835 a share.
Polycab continues to demonstrate consistent and strong execution, primarily fueled by improved volumes and margins in the Cables & Wires segment. Polycab's impressive performance in Q1FY24 saw sales and net profit was supported by an exceptional 88% increase in exports, accounting for 9% of total sales, reaching 72 countries. However, weaker B2C demand impacted sales and margins in the FMEG segment, which represents approximately 10% of the total sales.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 402.81 crore in June quarter against Rs 222.55 crore a year ago. Despite facing lower commodity prices, the company's revenue for the quarter surged by 42 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,889.38 crore, up from Rs 2,736.56 crore.
The company's EBITDA margin improved 280 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 14.1 percent. This progress was primarily driven by prudent price revisions, enhanced operating leverage, and a favorable business mix.
"We firmly believe that Polycab is a compelling investment, presenting a strong opportunity in the Indian capex and housing markets, with approximately 65% of its business geared towards B2B customers. Based on the outstanding Q1 performance, we have revised our EPS estimates for FY24-26, raising it by 6-7%. Moreover, our estimated sales and profit CAGR for FY23-26 stands at an impressive +17% and +26% respectively. Polycab remains our top SMID pick, given its consistently excellent performance and promising outlook", said Jefferies India in its latest note.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!