JBF Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 99.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 99.81% from Rs. 745.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.63 crore in March 2023 up 84.28% from Rs. 1,098.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.68 crore in March 2023 down 183.57% from Rs. 59.45 crore in March 2022.
JBF Industries shares closed at 4.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.51% returns over the last 6 months and -63.91% over the last 12 months.
|JBF Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.39
|42.47
|745.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.39
|42.47
|745.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|16.98
|436.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.11
|4.31
|1.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|90.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.95
|7.68
|29.95
|Depreciation
|--
|0.19
|20.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.95
|10.17
|132.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.72
|3.14
|33.56
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.85
|5.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.68
|3.99
|38.84
|Interest
|57.36
|58.64
|59.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-107.04
|-54.65
|-20.64
|Exceptional Items
|1.23
|17.96
|-1,077.47
|P/L Before Tax
|-105.81
|-36.69
|-1,098.11
|Tax
|66.82
|--
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-172.63
|-36.69
|-1,098.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-172.63
|-36.69
|-1,098.27
|Equity Share Capital
|81.87
|81.87
|81.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.09
|-4.48
|-134.15
|Diluted EPS
|-21.09
|-4.48
|-134.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.09
|-4.48
|-134.15
|Diluted EPS
|-21.09
|-4.48
|-134.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited