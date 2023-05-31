JBF Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 99.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 99.81% from Rs. 745.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.63 crore in March 2023 up 84.28% from Rs. 1,098.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.68 crore in March 2023 down 183.57% from Rs. 59.45 crore in March 2022.

JBF Industries shares closed at 4.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.51% returns over the last 6 months and -63.91% over the last 12 months.