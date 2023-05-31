English
    JBF Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 99.81% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 99.81% from Rs. 745.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.63 crore in March 2023 up 84.28% from Rs. 1,098.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.68 crore in March 2023 down 183.57% from Rs. 59.45 crore in March 2022.

    JBF Industries shares closed at 4.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.51% returns over the last 6 months and -63.91% over the last 12 months.

    JBF Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.3942.47745.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.3942.47745.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--16.98436.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.114.311.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----90.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.957.6829.95
    Depreciation--0.1920.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.9510.17132.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.723.1433.56
    Other Income1.040.855.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.683.9938.84
    Interest57.3658.6459.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-107.04-54.65-20.64
    Exceptional Items1.2317.96-1,077.47
    P/L Before Tax-105.81-36.69-1,098.11
    Tax66.82--0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-172.63-36.69-1,098.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-172.63-36.69-1,098.27
    Equity Share Capital81.8781.8781.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.09-4.48-134.15
    Diluted EPS-21.09-4.48-134.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.09-4.48-134.15
    Diluted EPS-21.09-4.48-134.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023