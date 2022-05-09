Jayatma Industr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.05 crore, down 65.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.05 crore in March 2022 down 65.5% from Rs. 92.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 21.25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 down 8.97% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

Jayatma Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 12.60 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)