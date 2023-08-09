Jay BharatMarut Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.17 crore, down 3.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.17 crore in June 2023 down 3.82% from Rs. 554.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2023 down 34.56% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.95 crore in June 2023 down 3.31% from Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 323.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 119.46% returns over the last 6 months and 100.84% over the last 12 months.