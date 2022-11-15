English
    Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,953.96 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,953.96 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 9.60 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.28% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Associates
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,953.961,839.762,517.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,953.961,839.762,517.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,026.441,025.41627.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.2815.195.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-30.8755.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.64142.37116.24
    Depreciation144.67141.69136.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses726.40702.781,020.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-107.57-156.81554.87
    Other Income53.3442.00142.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.23-114.81697.68
    Interest312.77297.91259.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-367.00-412.72438.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-367.00-412.72438.58
    Tax-8.8325.8414.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-358.17-438.56424.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-358.17-438.56424.43
    Minority Interest5.355.301.49
    Share Of P/L Of Associates18.1257.19-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-334.70-376.07425.90
    Equity Share Capital490.92490.92488.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.37-1.531.75
    Diluted EPS-1.37-1.531.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.37-1.531.75
    Diluted EPS-1.37-1.531.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
