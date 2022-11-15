Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,953.96 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,953.96 1,839.76 2,517.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,953.96 1,839.76 2,517.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,026.44 1,025.41 627.63 Purchase of Traded Goods 26.28 15.19 5.66 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -30.87 55.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 138.64 142.37 116.24 Depreciation 144.67 141.69 136.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 726.40 702.78 1,020.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -107.57 -156.81 554.87 Other Income 53.34 42.00 142.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -54.23 -114.81 697.68 Interest 312.77 297.91 259.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -367.00 -412.72 438.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -367.00 -412.72 438.58 Tax -8.83 25.84 14.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -358.17 -438.56 424.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -358.17 -438.56 424.43 Minority Interest 5.35 5.30 1.49 Share Of P/L Of Associates 18.12 57.19 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -334.70 -376.07 425.90 Equity Share Capital 490.92 490.92 488.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75 Diluted EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75 Diluted EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited