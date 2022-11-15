Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,953.96 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,953.96 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 9.60 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.28% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,953.96
|1,839.76
|2,517.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,953.96
|1,839.76
|2,517.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,026.44
|1,025.41
|627.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.28
|15.19
|5.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|-30.87
|55.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|138.64
|142.37
|116.24
|Depreciation
|144.67
|141.69
|136.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|726.40
|702.78
|1,020.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.57
|-156.81
|554.87
|Other Income
|53.34
|42.00
|142.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.23
|-114.81
|697.68
|Interest
|312.77
|297.91
|259.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-367.00
|-412.72
|438.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-367.00
|-412.72
|438.58
|Tax
|-8.83
|25.84
|14.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-358.17
|-438.56
|424.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-358.17
|-438.56
|424.43
|Minority Interest
|5.35
|5.30
|1.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|18.12
|57.19
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-334.70
|-376.07
|425.90
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|490.92
|488.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.53
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.53
|1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.53
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.53
|1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited