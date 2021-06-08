Jai Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.74 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.74 crore in March 2021 up 12.28% from Rs. 122.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2021 up 415.75% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2021 up 34.64% from Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2020.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

Jai Corp shares closed at 122.25 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 54.06% over the last 12 months.