Jai Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.74 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.74 crore in March 2021 up 12.28% from Rs. 122.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2021 up 415.75% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2021 up 34.64% from Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2020.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

Jai Corp shares closed at 122.25 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 54.06% over the last 12 months.

Jai Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations137.74117.91122.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations137.74117.91122.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials103.9683.3773.49
Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.010.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.98-8.038.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.2212.0313.75
Depreciation3.423.494.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.6816.0216.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3611.026.16
Other Income4.1493.726.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.50104.7412.21
Interest3.313.604.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.19101.147.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.19101.147.33
Tax5.2029.123.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9972.023.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items3.360.43--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3572.453.84
Minority Interest-0.07-0.03-0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.80-0.29-0.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.0872.132.73
Equity Share Capital17.8517.8517.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.794.040.15
Diluted EPS0.794.040.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.794.040.15
Diluted EPS0.794.040.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Corp #Results #Steel - GP & GC Sheets
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:33 am

