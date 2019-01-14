J. Kumar Infraprojects Q3 PAT seen up 22.1% YoY to Rs. 40 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Construction & infra sector. The brokerage house expects J. Kumar Infraprojects to report net profit at Rs. 40 crore up 22.1% year-on-year (up 13.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25 percent Y-o-Y (up 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 572 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 99 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.