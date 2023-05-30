English
    IVRCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, down 82.15% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in March 2023 down 82.15% from Rs. 127.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 622.84 crore in March 2023 down 20.13% from Rs. 518.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.08 crore in March 2023 down 153.77% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2022.

    IVRCL shares closed at 0.39 on August 30, 2019 (BSE)

    IVRCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.8433.77127.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.8433.77127.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0434.36124.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.097.476.99
    Depreciation3.482.634.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.343.3416.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.12-14.03-24.87
    Other Income2.567.915.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.56-6.12-19.61
    Interest579.91570.80498.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-622.46-576.93-518.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-622.46-576.93-518.10
    Tax0.380.380.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-622.84-577.30-518.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-622.84-577.30-518.47
    Equity Share Capital156.58156.58156.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.96-7.37-6.58
    Diluted EPS-7.96-7.37-6.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.96-7.37-6.58
    Diluted EPS-7.96-7.37-6.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #IVRCL #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm