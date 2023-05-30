IVRCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, down 82.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in March 2023 down 82.15% from Rs. 127.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 622.84 crore in March 2023 down 20.13% from Rs. 518.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.08 crore in March 2023 down 153.77% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2022.

IVRCL shares closed at 0.39 on August 30, 2019 (BSE)