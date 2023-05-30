IVRCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, down 82.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in March 2023 down 82.15% from Rs. 127.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 622.84 crore in March 2023 down 20.13% from Rs. 518.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.08 crore in March 2023 down 153.77% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2022.
IVRCL shares closed at 0.39 on August 30, 2019 (BSE)
|IVRCL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.84
|33.77
|127.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.84
|33.77
|127.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.04
|34.36
|124.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.09
|7.47
|6.99
|Depreciation
|3.48
|2.63
|4.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.34
|3.34
|16.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.12
|-14.03
|-24.87
|Other Income
|2.56
|7.91
|5.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.56
|-6.12
|-19.61
|Interest
|579.91
|570.80
|498.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-622.46
|-576.93
|-518.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-622.46
|-576.93
|-518.10
|Tax
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-622.84
|-577.30
|-518.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-622.84
|-577.30
|-518.47
|Equity Share Capital
|156.58
|156.58
|156.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.96
|-7.37
|-6.58
|Diluted EPS
|-7.96
|-7.37
|-6.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.96
|-7.37
|-6.58
|Diluted EPS
|-7.96
|-7.37
|-6.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited