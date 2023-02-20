IVRCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore, down 36.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore in December 2022 down 36.72% from Rs. 53.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 577.30 crore in December 2022 down 16.19% from Rs. 496.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.
IVRCL shares closed at 0.40 on August 30, 2019 (NSE)
|IVRCL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.77
|8.47
|53.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.77
|8.47
|53.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.36
|6.28
|47.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.47
|7.55
|8.34
|Depreciation
|2.63
|2.87
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.34
|4.76
|3.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.03
|-12.99
|-10.33
|Other Income
|7.91
|1.82
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.12
|-11.17
|-8.89
|Interest
|570.80
|552.90
|487.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-576.93
|-564.07
|-496.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-576.93
|-564.07
|-496.50
|Tax
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-577.30
|-564.44
|-496.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-577.30
|-564.44
|-496.88
|Equity Share Capital
|156.58
|156.58
|156.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.37
|-7.21
|-6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-7.37
|-7.21
|-6.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.37
|-7.21
|-6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-7.37
|-7.21
|-6.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited