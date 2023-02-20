English
    IVRCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore, down 36.72% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore in December 2022 down 36.72% from Rs. 53.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 577.30 crore in December 2022 down 16.19% from Rs. 496.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.

    IVRCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.778.4753.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.778.4753.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.366.2847.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.477.558.34
    Depreciation2.632.874.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.344.763.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.03-12.99-10.33
    Other Income7.911.821.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.12-11.17-8.89
    Interest570.80552.90487.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-576.93-564.07-496.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-576.93-564.07-496.50
    Tax0.380.380.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-577.30-564.44-496.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-577.30-564.44-496.88
    Equity Share Capital156.58156.58156.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.37-7.21-6.36
    Diluted EPS-7.37-7.21-6.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.37-7.21-6.36
    Diluted EPS-7.37-7.21-6.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am