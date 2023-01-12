ITC Q3 PAT seen up 14.8% YoY to Rs 4,773 cr: Nirmal Bang

ITC Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9 Current value of the investment: Rs 1,094 crore Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and HDFC Pension

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects ITC to report net profit at Rs 4,773 crore up 14.8% year-on-year (up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 16,669.2 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,009.3 crore.

