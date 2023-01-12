English
    ITC Q3 PAT seen up 14.8% YoY to Rs 4,773 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 16,669.2 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    January 12, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
    ITC Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9 Current value of the investment: Rs 1,094 crore Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and HDFC Pension

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects ITC to report net profit at Rs 4,773 crore up 14.8% year-on-year (up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 16,669.2 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,009.3 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

