    ITC Q3 net profit zooms 21% to Rs 5,031 crore, beats estimates

    ITC Q3: The profit has beaten estimates by a significant margin. According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the company's bottom line was expected to come in at Rs 4,614 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
    ITC has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ending on March 31, 2023.

    Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC's standalone net profit zoomed 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,031 crore. It stood at Rs 4,156 crore in Q3FY22.

    The profit beat estimates by a significant margin. According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the company's bottom line was expected to come in at Rs 4,614 crore.

    Standalone revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 16,225.7 crore against Rs 15,862 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew 22 percent YoY at Rs 6,223.2 crore and EBITDA margins improved over 600 basis points to 38.4 percent.

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.