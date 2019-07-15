IRB Infra Q4 PAT may dip 15.4% YoY to Rs. 211.5 cr: Kotak

French President Emmanuel Macron, Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, among others, attend the unveiling of the French-German-Spanish New Generation Fighter (NGF) model. (Image: Reuters)

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects IRB Infra to report net profit at Rs. 211.5 crore down 15.4% year-on-year (up 1.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,975.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 797.3 crore.

