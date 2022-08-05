English
    IRB Infra June quarter net rises multi-fold to Rs 363 crore

    The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

    Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday reported a multifold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 363.19 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

    The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

    Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,995.40 crore as against Rs 1,670.48 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenditure declined to Rs 1,452 crore during the June quarter, compared to Rs 1,529.73 crore earlier.

    IRB Infrastructure Developers, in a statement, said its board has approved sale of Vadodara Kim hybrid annuity model(HAM) project in Gujarat for Rs 342 crore. At present, IRB Group's portfolio (including private and public InvIT) has 22 road projects.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #IRB Infra #June #Q1
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:39 pm
