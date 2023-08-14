English
    IP Rings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IP Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore in June 2023 down 3.62% from Rs. 79.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 153.11% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2023 down 44.03% from Rs. 9.47 crore in June 2022.

    IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    IP Rings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.2476.3279.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.2476.3279.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.5225.6127.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.370.44-0.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.777.038.00
    Depreciation4.164.233.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.5638.1436.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.884.74
    Other Income1.290.250.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.141.125.68
    Interest3.063.082.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.92-1.963.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.92-1.963.27
    Tax-0.70-0.560.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-1.402.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-1.402.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.07-0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.15-1.332.17
    Equity Share Capital12.6812.6812.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-1.051.71
    Diluted EPS-0.91-1.051.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-1.051.71
    Diluted EPS-0.91-1.051.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #IP Rings #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

