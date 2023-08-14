IP Rings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore in June 2023 down 3.62% from Rs. 79.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 153.11% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2023 down 44.03% from Rs. 9.47 crore in June 2022.

IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)