IOL Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 563.18 crore, down 0.32% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 563.18 587.21 565.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 563.18 587.21 565.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 376.70 397.96 399.12 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 -- 7.36 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.89 -20.30 -11.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.09 42.02 44.02 Depreciation 14.44 12.10 10.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 71.27 71.74 70.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.42 83.69 45.04 Other Income 7.06 8.72 5.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.48 92.41 50.19 Interest 3.95 4.88 3.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.53 87.53 46.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 61.53 87.53 46.81 Tax 15.32 22.26 11.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.21 65.27 34.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.21 65.27 34.89 Equity Share Capital 58.71 58.71 58.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.87 11.11 5.94 Diluted EPS 7.87 11.11 5.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.87 11.11 5.94 Diluted EPS 7.87 11.11 5.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited