IOCL Q1 PAT may dip 82.3% YoY to Rs. 1,207.2 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector. The brokerage house expects IOCL to report net profit at Rs. 1,207.2 crore down 82.3% year-on-year (down 80.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 124,984.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 66.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 61.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,228.5 crore.

