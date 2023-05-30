Interface Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, down 55.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in March 2023 down 55.97% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 122.84% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 122.92% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

Interface Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Interface Fin shares closed at 0.18 on August 20, 2015 (BSE)