Inter State Oil Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in March 2019 up 26.5% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 21.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 5.21% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 12.82 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.70% over the last 12 months.