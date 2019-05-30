Inter State Oil Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in March 2019 up 26.5% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 21.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 5.21% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.
Inter State Oil shares closed at 12.82 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.86
|6.27
|7.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.86
|6.27
|7.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.04
|5.82
|5.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.21
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.44
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|0.33
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.53
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.94
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.41
|0.55
|Interest
|0.31
|0.31
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.10
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.10
|0.27
|Tax
|0.22
|--
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.10
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.10
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.21
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.21
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.21
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.21
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited