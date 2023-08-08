English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inspirisys Solu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.07 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 82.07 crore in June 2023 up 3.87% from Rs. 79.01 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2023 up 51.45% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2023 up 28.41% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2022.
    Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 78.10 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.90% returns over the last 6 months and 28.88% over the last 12 months.
    Inspirisys Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.0797.0879.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.0797.0879.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0629.6321.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.860.42-0.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9424.6323.81
    Depreciation1.301.741.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9929.6429.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6411.024.18
    Other Income0.241.521.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8812.545.34
    Interest1.521.421.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.3611.123.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.3611.123.59
    Tax1.181.880.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.189.242.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.189.242.76
    Equity Share Capital39.6239.6239.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.052.330.70
    Diluted EPS1.052.330.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.052.330.70
    Diluted EPS1.052.330.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Inspirisys Solu #Inspirisys Solutions #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!