Insecticides India Q3 PAT seen up 24.2% YoY to Rs. 12 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects Insecticides India to report net profit at Rs. 12 crore up 24.2% year-on-year (down 72.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 59.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 186.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 63.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25.2 crore.

