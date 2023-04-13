Infosys Q4 results LIVE updates: Net profit rises 7.7% to Rs 6,128 crore; revenue up 16%

Infosys on April 13 posted nearly 8 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The IT services company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,696 crore in the year-ago period.
Country's top IT services company Infosys Ltd announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). It's rival and biggest IT company TCS had on April 12 reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for Q4FY23.
From profit numbers to growth outlook and dividend announcement, here are key things to watch out for in Infosys Q4 results.
Ahead of earnings declaration, shares of Infosys closed 2.79percent lower at Rs1,388.60apiece on BSE.
IT stocks weighed after weak quarterly earnings and a cautious outlook from top IT firm TCS Ltd, and on rising concerns of a "mild recession" in the US.
The high-weightage IT lost more than 1.8 percent, with nine of the 10 firms in the index logging losses. TCS, Tech Mahindra Ltd, HCL Tech Ltd and Infosys Ltd fell more than 1.5 percent each, and were among the top losers in Nifty 50 index.
The fall in IT stocks comes after TCS flagged concerns of deferred spending and near-term uncertainty in its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment. (Reuters)
Infosys’s consolidated revenue is expected to come in at Rs 38,859 crore, marking 20.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to an analysts’ poll.
Consolidated net profit is expected to increase 16.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,623 crore.
In constant currency (CC) terms, analysts predict revenue growth ranging from 0.3 to 0.6 percent QoQ.
Analsyts expect Infosys to post muted revenue and profit growth for the quarter ended March on weak financial services demand and seasonal factor.
The Bangaluru-based company is expected to see revenue in the fourth quarter of FY 2023 rise 1.4 percent and net profit increase 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Infosys would announce its quarterly earnings after market hours today, i.e. post 3:30 pm, which would be followed by a press conference at 4:30 pm and a 60-minute earnings call at 6 pm.
Ahead ofInfosysfinancial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, shares of India's second-biggest IT services company traded 2.88 percent lower at Rs1,387.25 apiece on BSE.