Infosys Q2 FY23 – Why investors should exercise caution despite stellar numbers, buyback

The management commentary on a few sectors was loaded with caution and, should the macro remain challenging, the concern could deepen, thereby slowing decision making

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue gains traction, guidance for full-year revised Margin improves sequentially on currency benefits, waning supply-side challenges and cost optimisation Large deal wins at a seven-quarter high, cost optimisation projects gaining importance Calls out several pockets of weaknesses that warrant caution LTM attrition softens, quarterly annualised attrition falls for third consecutive quarter FY24 could be uncertain/soft amid overall good trajectory for long term Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,420 Market Cap: Rs 597,649 crore) has reported a stellar quarter on all counts with a strong broad-based revenue performance,...