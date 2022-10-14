English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Infosys Q2 FY23 – Why investors should exercise caution despite stellar numbers, buyback

    The evolving macro challenges cloud the outlook for any IT service company, including Infosys

    Madhuchanda Dey
    October 14, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Infosys Q2 FY23 – Why investors should exercise caution despite stellar numbers, buyback

    The management commentary on a few sectors was loaded with caution and, should the macro remain challenging, the concern could deepen, thereby slowing decision making

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Revenue gains traction, guidance for full-year revised Margin improves sequentially on currency benefits, waning supply-side challenges and cost optimisation Large deal wins at a seven-quarter high, cost optimisation projects gaining importance Calls out several pockets of weaknesses that warrant caution LTM attrition softens, quarterly annualised attrition falls for third consecutive quarter FY24 could be uncertain/soft amid overall good trajectory for long term Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,420 Market Cap: Rs 597,649 crore) has reported a stellar quarter on all counts with a strong broad-based revenue performance,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation up, growth down, what lies ahead?

      Oct 13, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India revamps RE project execution, global financial conditions tighten, investors keen on young entrepreneurs, Tata Motors' Tiago races ahead in EV race, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers