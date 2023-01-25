English
    INDUS TOWERS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.32% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.32% from Rs. 6,925.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 707.60 crore in December 2022 down 145% from Rs. 1,572.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,252.50 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 2,792.60 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,765.007,966.606,925.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,765.007,966.606,925.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel2,622.002,717.702,567.30
    Employees Cost200.00195.70194.30
    Depreciation1,357.201,306.00322.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,780.302,241.701,465.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-194.501,505.502,375.80
    Other Income89.8062.9093.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-104.701,568.402,469.70
    Interest354.00392.40379.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-458.701,176.002,090.70
    Exceptional Items-492.80----
    P/L Before Tax-951.501,176.002,090.70
    Tax-243.90303.00518.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-707.60873.001,572.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-707.60873.001,572.60
    Equity Share Capital2,694.902,694.902,694.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves17,062.7017,804.3017,687.70
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.633.245.83
    Diluted EPS-2.633.245.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.633.245.83
    Diluted EPS-2.633.245.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
