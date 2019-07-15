Indraprastha Gas Q4 PAT seen up 29.5% YoY to Rs. 250 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Gas Utilities sector. The brokerage house expects Indraprastha Gas to report net profit at Rs. 250 crore up 29.5% year-on-year (up 3.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,619.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 377.1 crore.

