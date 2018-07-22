Indraprastha Gas Q1 PAT seen up 10.2% YoY to Rs. 178 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Indraprastha Gas to report net profit at Rs. 178 crore up 10.2% year-on-year (up 12.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,320.6 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 304.8 crore.

