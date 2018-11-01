Indo Tech Trans Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore, up 16.16% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Tech Transformers are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore in September 2018 up 16.16% from Rs. 42.94 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2018 up 71.96% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 up 101.81% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2017.
Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 101.90 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -44.95% returns over the last 6 months and -51.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo Tech Transformers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.88
|47.62
|42.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.88
|47.62
|42.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.95
|40.60
|36.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.47
|-2.33
|-4.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.42
|4.59
|4.18
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.14
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.30
|7.74
|9.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-4.12
|-4.88
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.22
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-3.90
|-3.94
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-3.94
|-4.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|-3.94
|-4.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|-3.94
|-4.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|-3.94
|-4.03
|Equity Share Capital
|10.62
|10.62
|10.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-3.72
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-3.72
|-3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-3.72
|-3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-3.72
|-3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited