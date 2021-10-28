IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 554.91 crore, up 41.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.91 crore in September 2021 up 41.28% from Rs. 392.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.34 crore in September 2021 down 13.07% from Rs. 85.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.64 crore in September 2021 up 47.45% from Rs. 347.00 crore in September 2020.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2020.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 140.94 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)