Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo operator's Q3 net profit at Rs 191 crore on adverse impact of crude, rupee

Its revenues rose 28 percent (YoY) at Rs 7,916.2 crore from Rs 6,178 crore posted last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low-cost carrier IndiGo, reported a net profit of Rs 191 crore for the December quarter. The airline had posted a profit of Rs 762 crore. Profit of the company was hit due to adverse impact of crude oil prices as well as depreciation in the rupee.

Its revenues rose 28 percent (YoY) at Rs 7,916.2 crore from Rs 6,178 crore posted last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rentals fell 16 percent to Rs 1,681.4 crore against Rs 2,001 crore posted last year. The EBITDAR margin came in at 21.2 percent, down from 32.4 percent year on year.

IndiGo has reported other income to the tune of Rs 313 crore against Rs 231 crore last year. Forex gains have also seen a rise to Rs 103.5 crore against Rs 80.3 crore last year.

The yield has been reported at Rs 3.83 per kilometer. The total debt is INR 2,475.9 crore.

“We find that the markets we serve are responding very positively to this new capacity. That is evidenced by the fact that after continued weakness in October which pulled down our overall quarterly performance, our RASK numbers have improved in November and December. We are building a very strong platform for a sustainable future growth and profitability,” Rahul Bhatia, Interim CEO and Co-Founder said in a statement.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #IndiGo #Results

