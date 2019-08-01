Indiabulls Vent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.40 crore, up 201.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.40 crore in June 2019 up 201.8% from Rs. 32.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.33 crore in June 2019 up 61.74% from Rs. 53.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.88 crore in June 2019 up 29.01% from Rs. 74.32 crore in June 2018.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2018.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 239.90 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -59.88% over the last 12 months.