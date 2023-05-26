India Nippon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.97 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.97 crore in March 2023 up 5.86% from Rs. 149.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 down 28.6% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2023 up 20.58% from Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2022.

India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.92 in March 2022.

India Nippon shares closed at 393.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.45% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.