IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, down 43.93% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in March 2021 down 43.93% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021 down 250.12% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021 down 181.4% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 18.90 on June 18, 2021 (BSE)
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.38
|1.61
|1.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.38
|1.61
|1.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.47
|1.42
|2.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.17
|-0.03
|-2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.41
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.20
|--
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.03
|0.27
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-0.46
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.08
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-0.37
|0.48
|Interest
|0.40
|0.34
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.70
|-0.71
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.70
|-0.71
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.66
|-0.71
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.66
|-0.71
|0.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.66
|-0.71
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.61
|-7.12
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-26.61
|-7.12
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.61
|-7.12
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-26.61
|-7.12
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited