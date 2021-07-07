IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, down 43.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in March 2021 down 43.93% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021 down 250.12% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021 down 181.4% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 18.90 on June 18, 2021 (BSE)