Impex FerroTech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.83 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.83 crore in March 2019 down 7.49% from Rs. 30.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2019 up 81.6% from Rs. 32.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2019 up 86.25% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2018.

Impex FerroTech shares closed at 0.40 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.46% over the last 12 months.