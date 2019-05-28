Impex FerroTech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.83 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Impex Ferro Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.83 crore in March 2019 down 7.49% from Rs. 30.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2019 up 81.6% from Rs. 32.25 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2019 up 86.25% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2018.
Impex FerroTech shares closed at 0.40 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Impex Ferro Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.83
|30.56
|30.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.83
|30.56
|30.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.88
|19.76
|25.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|-1.00
|4.76
|Power & Fuel
|6.34
|6.50
|5.60
|Employees Cost
|2.16
|1.76
|1.46
|Depreciation
|1.75
|1.77
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.31
|3.34
|20.24
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.53
|2.61
|2.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.95
|-4.17
|-32.23
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.93
|-4.15
|-32.15
|Interest
|0.01
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.93
|-4.20
|-32.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.93
|-4.20
|-32.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.93
|-4.20
|-32.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.93
|-4.20
|-32.25
|Equity Share Capital
|87.93
|87.93
|87.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.48
|-3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.48
|-3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.48
|-3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.48
|-3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited