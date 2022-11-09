English
    ILandFS Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore, down 65.73% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore in September 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2022 down 77.56% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2022 down 157.45% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

    ILandFS Engg shares closed at 14.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and 184.31% over the last 12 months.

    ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.9139.12104.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.9139.12104.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.518.6244.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.979.8411.53
    Depreciation2.532.713.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0528.2370.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.15-10.28-25.32
    Other Income6.614.0230.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.54-6.265.32
    Interest4.092.2411.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.63-8.50-6.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.63-8.50-6.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.63-8.50-6.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.63-8.50-6.55
    Equity Share Capital131.12131.12131.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-0.65-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.89-0.65-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-0.65-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.89-0.65-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
