IITL Projects Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 257.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 257.68% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2023 down 6558.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

IITL Projects shares closed at 15.37 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -14.13% over the last 12 months.