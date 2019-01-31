IIFL Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore, down 36.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore in December 2018 down 36.02% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2018 down 29.11% from Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2018 down 41.39% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2017.

IIFL Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2017.

IIFL Holdings shares closed at 450.40 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.30% returns over the last 6 months and -36.95% over the last 12 months.