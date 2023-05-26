IFCI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 413.65 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 413.65 crore in March 2023 down 6.91% from Rs. 444.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 254.86 crore in March 2023 down 754.09% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 down 97.31% from Rs. 316.69 crore in March 2022.
IFCI shares closed at 11.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.
|IFCI
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|413.65
|347.50
|444.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|413.65
|347.50
|444.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.16
|0.20
|6.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|0.50
|0.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.51
|64.50
|98.57
|Depreciation
|18.29
|20.56
|17.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|102.66
|-127.70
|-92.78
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|218.51
|109.77
|118.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.59
|279.67
|295.29
|Other Income
|12.83
|2.94
|3.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.76
|282.61
|298.88
|Interest
|161.86
|149.61
|201.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-171.62
|133.00
|97.49
|Exceptional Items
|-0.70
|0.52
|1.83
|P/L Before Tax
|-172.32
|133.52
|99.32
|Tax
|68.86
|24.44
|129.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-241.18
|109.08
|-29.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-241.18
|109.08
|-29.84
|Minority Interest
|-13.68
|-16.87
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-254.86
|92.21
|-29.84
|Equity Share Capital
|2,195.93
|2,195.92
|2,102.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|0.42
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|0.42
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|0.42
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|0.42
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited