IFCI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 413.65 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.65 crore in March 2023 down 6.91% from Rs. 444.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 254.86 crore in March 2023 down 754.09% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 down 97.31% from Rs. 316.69 crore in March 2022.

IFCI shares closed at 11.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.