    IFCI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 413.65 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 413.65 crore in March 2023 down 6.91% from Rs. 444.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 254.86 crore in March 2023 down 754.09% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 down 97.31% from Rs. 316.69 crore in March 2022.

    IFCI shares closed at 11.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.

    IFCI
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations413.65347.50444.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations413.65347.50444.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.160.206.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.500.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.5164.5098.57
    Depreciation18.2920.5617.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies102.66-127.70-92.78
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.51109.77118.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.59279.67295.29
    Other Income12.832.943.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.76282.61298.88
    Interest161.86149.61201.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-171.62133.0097.49
    Exceptional Items-0.700.521.83
    P/L Before Tax-172.32133.5299.32
    Tax68.8624.44129.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-241.18109.08-29.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-241.18109.08-29.84
    Minority Interest-13.68-16.87--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-254.8692.21-29.84
    Equity Share Capital2,195.932,195.922,102.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.160.420.29
    Diluted EPS-1.160.420.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.160.420.29
    Diluted EPS-1.160.420.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

