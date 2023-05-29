English
    IFB Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.15 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,010.15 crore in March 2023 up 12.18% from Rs. 900.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 64.86% from Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.12 crore in March 2023 up 745.01% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.

    IFB Industries shares closed at 834.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.

    IFB Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,010.15999.16900.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,010.15999.16900.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials528.46477.93496.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.06103.8237.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.7922.3537.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.02108.8091.32
    Depreciation33.8130.0429.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses267.99256.56247.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.98-0.34-39.70
    Other Income9.294.044.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.313.70-35.28
    Interest7.687.058.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.37-3.35-43.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.37-3.35-43.44
    Tax4.16-2.21-15.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.53-1.14-28.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.53-1.14-28.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.41----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.94-1.14-28.29
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-0.28-6.99
    Diluted EPS-2.45-0.28-6.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-0.28-6.99
    Diluted EPS-2.45-0.28-6.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am