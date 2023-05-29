IFB Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.15 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.15 crore in March 2023 up 12.18% from Rs. 900.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 64.86% from Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.12 crore in March 2023 up 745.01% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.

IFB Industries shares closed at 834.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.