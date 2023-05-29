IFB Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.15 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,010.15 crore in March 2023 up 12.18% from Rs. 900.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 64.86% from Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.12 crore in March 2023 up 745.01% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.
IFB Industries shares closed at 834.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.
|IFB Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,010.15
|999.16
|900.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,010.15
|999.16
|900.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|528.46
|477.93
|496.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|69.06
|103.82
|37.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.79
|22.35
|37.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|98.02
|108.80
|91.32
|Depreciation
|33.81
|30.04
|29.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|267.99
|256.56
|247.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|-0.34
|-39.70
|Other Income
|9.29
|4.04
|4.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.31
|3.70
|-35.28
|Interest
|7.68
|7.05
|8.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.37
|-3.35
|-43.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.37
|-3.35
|-43.44
|Tax
|4.16
|-2.21
|-15.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.53
|-1.14
|-28.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.53
|-1.14
|-28.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.41
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.94
|-1.14
|-28.29
|Equity Share Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|41.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-0.28
|-6.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-0.28
|-6.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-0.28
|-6.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-0.28
|-6.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited