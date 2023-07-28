English
    IFB Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.91 crore, up 1.73% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,085.91 crore in June 2023 up 1.73% from Rs. 1,067.40 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 132.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.57 crore in June 2023 up 8.99% from Rs. 39.06 crore in June 2022.IFB Industries shares closed at 851.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.96% over the last 12 months.
    IFB Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,085.911,010.151,067.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,085.911,010.151,067.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials538.74528.46600.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods97.1769.0694.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.8617.79-20.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.2698.0298.34
    Depreciation30.2433.8128.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses285.09267.99261.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.55-4.986.11
    Other Income7.789.294.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.334.3110.44
    Interest7.477.687.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.86-3.373.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.86-3.373.13
    Tax1.184.161.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.68-7.531.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.68-7.531.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.30-2.41--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.62-9.941.90
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-2.450.47
    Diluted EPS-0.15-2.450.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-2.450.47
    Diluted EPS-0.15-2.450.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Industries #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

