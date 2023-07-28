IFB Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.91 crore, up 1.73% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,085.91 1,010.15 1,067.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,085.91 1,010.15 1,067.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 538.74 528.46 600.11 Purchase of Traded Goods 97.17 69.06 94.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.86 17.79 -20.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 108.26 98.02 98.34 Depreciation 30.24 33.81 28.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 285.09 267.99 261.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.55 -4.98 6.11 Other Income 7.78 9.29 4.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.33 4.31 10.44 Interest 7.47 7.68 7.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.86 -3.37 3.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.86 -3.37 3.13 Tax 1.18 4.16 1.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.68 -7.53 1.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.68 -7.53 1.90 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.30 -2.41 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.62 -9.94 1.90 Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 -2.45 0.47 Diluted EPS -0.15 -2.45 0.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 -2.45 0.47 Diluted EPS -0.15 -2.45 0.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited